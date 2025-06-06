Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $16.70. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 4,405,617 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after buying an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after buying an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after buying an additional 438,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 261,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Down 2.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.