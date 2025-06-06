Ascent Group LLC Buys 2,180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 138,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.