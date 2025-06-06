Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 441,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 2.4%

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

