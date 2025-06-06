Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1,935.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.08% of Ashland worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Ashland by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

