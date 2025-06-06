ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMIY. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASMIY

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $560.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.82. ASM International has a 52-week low of $372.61 and a 52-week high of $813.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.12.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $955.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.98%. Analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.6456 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.56. ASM International’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.