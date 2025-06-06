Atb Cap Markets Estimates Canopy Growth FY2030 Earnings

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Sunday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.66). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 156.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.84 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of CGC stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

