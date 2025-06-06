Atb Cap Markets Reduces Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Monday, June 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4%

BKR stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,096,000 after buying an additional 924,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.