Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $152.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.71. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $15,149,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

