Atrium Research Raises Earnings Estimates for BQE Water

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Free Report) – Atrium Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BQE Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now expects that the company will earn $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48.

BQE Water Stock Down 0.8%

BQE stock opened at C$51.00 on Wednesday. BQE Water has a fifty-two week low of C$46.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of C$65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.68.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

