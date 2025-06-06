AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $204,687.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,338.98. This represents a 13.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AudioEye by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE opened at $12.32 on Friday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $153.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

