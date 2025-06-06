Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.77.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
