Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.