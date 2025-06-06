AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

