Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Autohome Trading Up 2.2%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2,671.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
