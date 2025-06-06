Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.6%

Autoliv stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.