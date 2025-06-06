Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $102.68, but opened at $106.01. Autoliv shares last traded at $102.19, with a volume of 235,264 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 32.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after buying an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 233,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,378,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,259,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

