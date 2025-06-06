Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avista by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Avista by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA opened at $37.19 on Friday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.76%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

