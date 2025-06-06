AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11,415.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.23% of AXIS Capital worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $104.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

