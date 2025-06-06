BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.83. BAB shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 4,806 shares.

BAB Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

