BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,263,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 1,460,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) by 1,551.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,989 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAESF opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

