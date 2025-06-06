Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $20.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $46,130.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,160.29. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $72,335.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,769.08. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,676 shares of company stock worth $355,922 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 87,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $7,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bandwidth has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.90.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

