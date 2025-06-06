Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

NYSE:SIG opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

