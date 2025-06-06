Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $215.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $225.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,281.77. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $7,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

