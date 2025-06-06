Bank of America Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $21.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

NYSE ASAN opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,888,563.01. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after acquiring an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,656,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,261,000 after acquiring an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 438,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $38,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 261,298 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

