Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $252.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $225.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NCP Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

