Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.29% from the stock’s previous close.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,623,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,531,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,980,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 539,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.