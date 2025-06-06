Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,630 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the average volume of 6,690 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7%

BBWI opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

