BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at UBS Group

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

BBB Foods Price Performance

BBB Foods stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,118,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 170,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Featured Stories

