Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Beneficient Trading Up 11.7%

NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Beneficient has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beneficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Beneficient by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Beneficient by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

