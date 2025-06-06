Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,297,000. NVIDIA comprises about 14.9% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

