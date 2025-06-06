Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – June 4th

MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, Core Scientific, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are directly tied to bitcoin—whether through mining operations, custody services, transaction processing, or by holding significant bitcoin reserves. Their stock prices often move in tandem with bitcoin’s market price, offering investors a way to gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency via traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 22,187,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,081,577. MARA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 6.82.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 16,401,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,799,257. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,142,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,125,281. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,417,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,386,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,939,567. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

