Best Gold Stocks To Follow Today – June 4th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Kraft Heinz are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, refining or sale of gold. Their market value reflects both the prevailing gold price and each company’s operational performance and financial health. Investors often include gold stocks in their portfolios to gain leveraged exposure to gold’s price movements and to hedge against inflation or economic uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $71.54. 22,118,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,564,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,726,916. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ KHC remained flat at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $36.53.

