Best Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – June 4th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Exxon Mobil, D-Wave Quantum, and GE Vernova are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are equity shares of companies that convert raw materials into finished goods through industrial processes. They encompass firms in sectors such as automotive, machinery, electronics and consumer products, and their performance often mirrors broader economic cycles and demand for manufactured goods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.12. 8,700,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912,791. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.64. 3,489,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,126,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,522,399. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $442.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 33,713,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,892,819. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.30. 1,183,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,758. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Further Reading