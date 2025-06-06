Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 4th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or commercialize quantum computational technologies—ranging from quantum processors and error‐correction hardware to specialized software and cloud services. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to a cutting-edge field that leverages quantum mechanics for potential exponential gains in computing power. As a nascent and highly experimental sector, quantum computing stocks often carry elevated risk alongside the prospect of transformative rewards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 39,684,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,920,266. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,788,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,902,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 20,858,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,651,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 9,251,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,263,143. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,340. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Read More