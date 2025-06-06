BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 17,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 19,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.06 ($0.06).

BH Macro USD Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of -0.28.

About BH Macro USD

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro USD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.