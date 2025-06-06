Big Technologies’ (BIG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.09) price target on the stock.

Big Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON BIG opened at GBX 100 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Big Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.79. The stock has a market cap of £284.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Big Technologies alerts:

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Technologies will post 6.8231441 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big Technologies

Big Technologies Company Profile

In related news, insider Charles James John Lewinton bought 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £14,999.10 ($20,368.14). Also, insider Mike Johns bought 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.02 ($6,788.46). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 67,356 shares of company stock worth $6,870,312. 52.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Big Technologies is the parent company of Buddi, which was founded in 2005 by its current CEO, Sara Murray, following an initial idea to create a GPS device small enough for a child to carry. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.