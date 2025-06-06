BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $7.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce Trading Down 0.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8,196.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $410.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.