BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $7.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BigCommerce Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $410.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
Read More
