Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.08. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 121,282 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 90.19% and a negative net margin of 100.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned 5.39% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.