Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.08. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 121,282 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.37.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 90.19% and a negative net margin of 100.52%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
