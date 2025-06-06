Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,976 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $131,786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Birkenstock by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after buying an additional 463,191 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $6,737,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

