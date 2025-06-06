Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 1,206,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

BTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

