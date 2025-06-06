BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BlackLine by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.54.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 61,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

