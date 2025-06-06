BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as low as $9.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 79,139 shares.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
