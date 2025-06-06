BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as low as $9.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 79,139 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

