BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.30 and traded as low as $15.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 159,635 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
