BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.30 and traded as low as $15.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 159,635 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

