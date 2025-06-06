Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut to Hold at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.71.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

