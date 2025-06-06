Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,574 shares of company stock worth $1,465,528. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

