BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $115.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,676 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $2,173,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

