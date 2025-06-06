Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 1.0%

BOC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 million, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $570,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,450,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,704,333.92. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 432,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

