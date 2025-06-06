BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 13th. Analysts expect BriaCell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.39). On average, analysts expect BriaCell Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

