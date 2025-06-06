Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 336 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

