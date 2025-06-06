Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 1.8% After Dividend Announcement

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $265.43 and last traded at $261.49. Approximately 12,049,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,774,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average of $205.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.