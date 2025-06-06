Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) PT at $17.22

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil Trading Down 0.9%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 36,692.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

